Enjoy Endless Data for the whole day with Telenor 6 to 6 Offer. The offer gives you 1500 MBs for a day to stay online. The offer is valid for one day from 6 AM to 6 PM. This offer is exclusively available on My Telenor App. To get this offer, you need to install My Telenor App and you can activate this offer easily. Moreover, all Telenor users can get this offer in just Rs. 14.

Additionally, the offer is available for djuice and Telenor users. After subscribing to this offer, users can easily stream, download or use social media in the given time.

New Incentives:

1500 MB

How to Subscribe the Offer:

Telenor users can subscribe to this offer through My Telenor App

Price:

Users can avail Telenor 6 to 6 Offer in just Rs. 14

Offer Eligibility:

This offer is applicable for all prepaid djuice and Telenor users

Terms and Conditions: