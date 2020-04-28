Enjoy Facebook and Calls for Rs. 9.99 with Ufone Best Day Offer

When it comes to launching the most cost-effective packages, Ufone is one of the best operators and if I say its a brand of youth, I won’t be wrong. To help people kill their boredom while sitting at home during COVID19 lockdown, Ufone has come up with an exciting package named Ufone Best Day Offer.

With Ufone Best Day Offer, users can enjoy 500 MBs for Facebook and 500 minutes for calls to U-U or PTCL number in just Rs. 9.99. There is no timeline to this offer, so one can enjoy it even at day and night.

Ufone Best Day Offer

Here are the offer details:

Minutes 500 Mins (U-U & PTCL) Internet 500 MBs for Facebook Validity 1 Calendar Day Price Rs 9.99 To subscribe dial *6060#

Terms & Conditions:

Offer is valid for all prepaid numbers

Offer is not auto-recursive

Multiple subscriptions are not allowed in a day

Call setup fees of Rs 0.12 will apply

To check your remaining on net min & Facebook MBs, dial *706#

For Regional Tax rates on call setup charges, please click here.

All calls on PTCL Prefix are Free of Charge.

Offer is valid from the time of subscription to 11.59 pm of the same day

Offer is only valid for calls to Ufone and PTCL numbers

This offer is not applicable on calls made to IVRs or shortcodes

