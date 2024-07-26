Enjoy Flat Discount at Levi’s by Subscribing these Jazz Packages!

Jazz, Pakistan’s largest telecom provider, is offering an exclusive discount on the popular apparel brand Levi’s. Jazz customers can enjoy a 25% flat discount on Levi’s by subscribing to selective Jazz packages. The packages include both monthly and weekly packages, and you can subscribe through the Jazz World app, Easypaisa, Banking app, or any other similar means.

Here are the packages that you can subscribe to avail discounts on Levi’s.

Monthly X Plan:

Price (incl. tax) Data (GB) Tamasha, YouTube, TikTok (GB) Other Network Mins Jazz Mins and SMS Handset Insurance Rs 1,826 200 100 1000 3000 Rs 100,000

Weekly X Plan:

Price (incl. tax) Data (GB) Tamasha, YouTube, TikTok (GB) Other Network Mins Jazz Mins and SMS Handset Insurance Rs 1,826 100 50 500 1000 Rs 50,000

Monthly Freedom Plan:

Price (incl. tax) Data (GB) Other Network Mins Jazz Mins and SMS Rs 1,739 100 750 3000

Weekly Freedom Plan:

Price (incl. tax) Data (GB) Other Network Mins Jazz Mins and SMS Rs 504 50 300 1000

Monthly Max Plan:

Price (incl. tax) Data (GB) Other Network Mins Jazz Mins and SMS Rs 1,565 50 500 3000

Weekly Max Plan:

Price (incl. tax) Data (GB) Other Network Mins Jazz Mins and SMS Rs 478 30 150 1000

So, hurry up and subscribe now to get an amazing discount on Levi’s!

