Enjoy Flat Discount at Levi’s by Subscribing these Jazz Packages!
Jazz, Pakistan’s largest telecom provider, is offering an exclusive discount on the popular apparel brand Levi’s. Jazz customers can enjoy a 25% flat discount on Levi’s by subscribing to selective Jazz packages. The packages include both monthly and weekly packages, and you can subscribe through the Jazz World app, Easypaisa, Banking app, or any other similar means.
Here are the packages that you can subscribe to avail discounts on Levi’s.
Monthly X Plan:
|Price (incl. tax)
|Data (GB)
|Tamasha, YouTube, TikTok (GB)
|Other Network Mins
|Jazz Mins and SMS
|Handset Insurance
|Rs 1,826
|200
|100
|1000
|3000
|Rs 100,000
Weekly X Plan:
|Price (incl. tax)
|Data (GB)
|Tamasha, YouTube, TikTok (GB)
|Other Network Mins
|Jazz Mins and SMS
|Handset Insurance
|Rs 1,826
|100
|50
|500
|1000
|Rs 50,000
Monthly Freedom Plan:
|Price (incl. tax)
|Data (GB)
|Other Network Mins
|Jazz Mins and SMS
|Rs 1,739
|100
|750
|3000
Weekly Freedom Plan:
|Price (incl. tax)
|Data (GB)
|Other Network Mins
|Jazz Mins and SMS
|Rs 504
|50
|300
|1000
Monthly Max Plan:
|Price (incl. tax)
|Data (GB)
|Other Network Mins
|Jazz Mins and SMS
|Rs 1,565
|50
|500
|3000
Weekly Max Plan:
|Price (incl. tax)
|Data (GB)
|Other Network Mins
|Jazz Mins and SMS
|Rs 478
|30
|150
|1000
So, hurry up and subscribe now to get an amazing discount on Levi’s!
Click on the links mentioned below to learn about the all Jazz packages.
