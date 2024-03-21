Enjoy Huge Discount of up to Rs 6000 on these branded Earbuds

The holy month of Ramadan has started with a range of discounts offered by one of Pakistan’s most popular e-stores, Priceoye. So, we have decided to inform users who want to purchase branded earbuds but have a limited budget. They will be happy to know that they can enjoy a massive discount of up to Rs 6,000 on quality wireless earbuds.

1) Audionic Airbud 550

Discounted Price: Rs. 3,799/-.

Original Price: Rs. 9,990/-.

Category Specification Waterproof IPX4 Wearing Type In-Ear Volume Control Yes Battery Charging Time 1.5 hours earbuds, 1.5 hours case Playtime Up to 7 hours Battery Capacity For Buds: N/A For Case: N/A Connectivity Bluetooth Version v5.3 Bluetooth Range 10m Microphone Yes

2) itel Wireless Earbuds (KT-01)

Discounted Price: Rs. 2,149/-.

Original Price: Rs. 8000/-.

Category Specification Waterproof IPX5 (Water and Sweat) Wearing Type In Ear Volume Control No Battery Charging Time 2 hours Playtime 3-4 hours Battery Capacity For Buds: 30mAh + 30mAh For Case: N/A Connectivity Bluetooth Version V5.0 Bluetooth Range 10 meter Microphone Yes 3) Audionic Wireless Airbuds 425 Discounted Price: Rs. 3,899/-. Original Price: Rs. 7,999/-. Category Specification Model 425 Waterproof N/A Wearing Type In ear Volume Control Yes Battery Charging Time 1.5 Hrs Playtime 4.5 Hrs Battery Capacity For Buds: 30mAh For Case: 230mAh Connectivity Bluetooth Version 5.3 Bluetooth Range 10 m Microphone Yes Note: You must keep in mind that this is a limited-time offer, so hurry up and buy your favorite earbuds at a discounted rate.