Enjoy Huge Discount of up to Rs 6000 on these branded Earbuds

earbuds discounts

The holy month of Ramadan has started with a range of discounts offered by one of Pakistan’s most popular e-stores, Priceoye. So, we have decided to inform users who want to purchase branded earbuds but have a limited budget. They will be happy to know that they can enjoy a massive discount of up to Rs 6,000 on quality wireless earbuds.

1) Audionic Airbud 550

Discounted Price: Rs. 3,799/-.

Original Price: Rs. 9,990/-.

airbuds 550

Category Specification
Waterproof IPX4
Wearing Type In-Ear
Volume Control Yes
Battery
Charging Time 1.5 hours earbuds, 1.5 hours case
Playtime Up to 7 hours
Battery Capacity For Buds: N/A
For Case: N/A
Connectivity
Bluetooth Version v5.3
Bluetooth Range 10m
Microphone Yes

2) itel Wireless Earbuds (KT-01)

Discounted Price: Rs. 2,149/-.

Original Price: Rs. 8000/-.

KT-01

Category Specification
Waterproof IPX5 (Water and Sweat)
Wearing Type In Ear
Volume Control No
Battery
Charging Time 2 hours
Playtime 3-4 hours
Battery Capacity For Buds: 30mAh + 30mAh
For Case: N/A
Connectivity
Bluetooth Version V5.0
Bluetooth Range 10 meter
Microphone Yes

3) Audionic Wireless Airbuds 425

Discounted Price: Rs. 3,899/-.

Original Price: Rs. 7,999/-.

airbuds 425

Category Specification
Model 425
Waterproof N/A
Wearing Type In ear
Volume Control Yes
Battery
Charging Time 1.5 Hrs
Playtime 4.5 Hrs
Battery Capacity For Buds: 30mAh
For Case: 230mAh
Connectivity
Bluetooth Version 5.3
Bluetooth Range 10 m
Microphone Yes
Note:
You must keep in mind that this is a limited-time offer, so hurry up and buy your favorite earbuds at a discounted rate.

>