Enjoy Huge Discount of up to Rs 6000 on these branded Earbuds
The holy month of Ramadan has started with a range of discounts offered by one of Pakistan’s most popular e-stores, Priceoye. So, we have decided to inform users who want to purchase branded earbuds but have a limited budget. They will be happy to know that they can enjoy a massive discount of up to Rs 6,000 on quality wireless earbuds.
1) Audionic Airbud 550
Discounted Price: Rs. 3,799/-.
Original Price: Rs. 9,990/-.
|Category
|Specification
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|Wearing Type
|In-Ear
|Volume Control
|Yes
|Battery
|Charging Time
|1.5 hours earbuds, 1.5 hours case
|Playtime
|Up to 7 hours
|Battery Capacity
|For Buds: N/A
|For Case: N/A
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth Version
|v5.3
|Bluetooth Range
|10m
|Microphone
|Yes
2) itel Wireless Earbuds (KT-01)
Discounted Price: Rs. 2,149/-.
Original Price: Rs. 8000/-.
