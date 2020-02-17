Jazz has introduced an offer for youth to stay connected with their loved ones all the time. Jazz Daily Social Offer Lets You Socialize All the Time. The offer will give you 500 MBs daily in just Rs. 7. Now stay connected all the time with your loved ones on WhatsApp and Facebook.

Enjoy Jazz Daily Social Offer in Just Rs. 7

Offered Incentives:

With Daily Social offer, users can get 500 MBs to use Facebook and WhatsApp.

How to Avail the Offer:

Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *114*5#.

Price:

Jazz users can get this offer in just Rs. 7 Incl. tax.

Validity:

The Validity of Daily Social Offer is one day

Terms and Conditions: