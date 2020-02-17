Enjoy Jazz Daily Social Offer in Just Rs. 7
Jazz has introduced an offer for youth to stay connected with their loved ones all the time. Jazz Daily Social Offer Lets You Socialize All the Time. The offer will give you 500 MBs daily in just Rs. 7. Now stay connected all the time with your loved ones on WhatsApp and Facebook.
Offered Incentives:
- With Daily Social offer, users can get 500 MBs to use Facebook and WhatsApp.
How to Avail the Offer:
- Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *114*5#.
Price:
- Jazz users can get this offer in just Rs. 7 Incl. tax.
Validity:
- The Validity of Daily Social Offer is one day
Terms and Conditions:
- To check remaining MB’s and validity, dial bundle status code for FREE
- Bundles will not auto-subscribe and need to be subscribed again upon expiry
- Internet offer can be subscribed and consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas
- Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site, etc.
- Overage of Re.1.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundle
- If you are not subscribed to any bundle base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB