Jazz has introduced an offer for its users to stay connected with their loved ones all week long. Now, Enjoy Jazz Haftawaar All Rounder Offer in Just Rs. 100. The offer gives you 1000 Jazz minutes and 1000 SMS. Moreover, you will also get 250 MB data after subscribing to this offer. Additionally, you can also connect with your friends on other networks with 50 off-net minutes.

Enjoy Jazz Haftawaar All Rounder Offer in Just Rs. 100

Offered Incentives:

1000 Jazz Mins

1000 SMS

250 MB Data

50 Off-net minutes

How to Avail the Offer:

Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *747#

Price:

Jazz Haftawaar All Rounder Offer is available in just Rs. 100 incl tax.

Validity:

The offer is valid for one week only.

Terms and Conditions: