Enjoy Jazz Haftawaar All Rounder Offer in Just Rs. 100
Jazz has introduced an offer for its users to stay connected with their loved ones all week long. Now, Enjoy Jazz Haftawaar All Rounder Offer in Just Rs. 100. The offer gives you 1000 Jazz minutes and 1000 SMS. Moreover, you will also get 250 MB data after subscribing to this offer. Additionally, you can also connect with your friends on other networks with 50 off-net minutes.
Offered Incentives:
- 1000 Jazz Mins
- 1000 SMS
- 250 MB Data
- 50 Off-net minutes
How to Avail the Offer:
- Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *747#
Price:
- Jazz Haftawaar All Rounder Offer is available in just Rs. 100 incl tax.
Validity:
- The offer is valid for one week only.
Terms and Conditions:
- Company reserves the right to withdraw the offer at any time
- Call set up fee is applicable
- Unwanted and unethical (unreasonable) messages can be reported by texting SENDER’s NUMBER (SPACE) message to 9000 –PTA
- Overage of Rs. 1.2/MB applies
- The charging system reserves certain proportion of available data volume in MBs of your package against opening/accessing of each application/website on the device, therefore, the simultaneous opening/accessing of multiple applications and/or websites may result in reserving all your available data volume in MBs of your package and may start charging on base rate of your package
- If you are not subscribed to any bundle base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512KB
- Click here for General Terms & Conditions.