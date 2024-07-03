Enjoy Live Streaming of PubG Showdown on Zong’s Official Digital Channels

Are you ready for an exhilarating gaming event? If yes then you will be amazed to know that the adrenaline-packed PUBG showdown will take place from 4th-6th July. The event will be powered by Zong Engage, and you can enjoy the live streaming of the event on Zong’s official YouTube and Facebook channels.

PUBG lovers will have the opportunity to see top-tier teams and players engaged in intense battles. So, this event is a must-watch for all gaming fans, whether they’re seasoned players or new to the PUBG universe.

Zong Engage is a first-of-its-kind eSports and leisure games platform in Pakistan. The platform offers gamers the chance to win valuable prizes in tournaments completely based on their skills. The best part is that there are no chance winners. However, keep in mind that it is available on a paid subscription. The gamers can choose any package of their choice and can upgrade anytime to unlock other premium features. The platform has dozens of premium and competitive games on a single platform. Moreover, gamers can also earn and redeem coins for tangible and digital gifts.

PUBG, or PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, has revolutionized online gaming with its immersive gameplay and fierce battle royale format. So, tune in and get ready to experience the thrill!

