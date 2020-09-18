Enjoy Long Calls for Rs. 6 with Ufone Best Call Offer
Staying connected with loved ones is the best thing one can do in order to remain fresh and updated. However, due to expensive charges, many users despite wanting to communicate with loves ones are not able to to so. However, with Ufone Best Call offer, one can enjoy two hours long calls daily for just rs. 6. This price is inclusive of taxes aswell.
Ufone Best Call Offer
Make 2-hour long calls for just Rs. 6 including taxes to any Ufone & PTCL numbers.
|U-U & PTCL
|Unlimited minutes at Rs. 6 including taxes
|Validity
|120 Minutes
|Dial
|*343# or activate through My Ufone app under Bundles -> Offers option.
Terms and Conditions:
- Additional call setup charges of Rs. 0.13 + tax will be charged on every call.
- This Offer is valid for all Prepaid packages
- For Regional Tax rates on call setup charges, please click here
- All calls on PTCL Prefix are Free of Charge. To view prefix-list click here.
- Call duration is maximum of 59 minutes and 59 seconds
- This offer is valid for 2 hours after subscription
- Offer can be subscribed more than once
- Calls made to voice buckets, shortcodes and UAN numbers are not included in this offer
- Fair Usage Policy of 200 minutes per subscription applies
- Your SIM is your identity, only use SIMs issued through Biometric Verification – PTA
