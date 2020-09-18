Enjoy Long Calls for Rs. 6 with Ufone Best Call Offer

Staying connected with loved ones is the best thing one can do in order to remain fresh and updated. However, due to expensive charges, many users despite wanting to communicate with loves ones are not able to to so. However, with Ufone Best Call offer, one can enjoy two hours long calls daily for just rs. 6. This price is inclusive of taxes aswell.

Ufone Best Call Offer

Make 2-hour long calls for just Rs. 6 including taxes to any Ufone & PTCL numbers.