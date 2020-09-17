Enjoy Long Calls with Telenor Value
Want to enjoy longer talk time? Now get amazing call rates with the Telenor Value Package to talk to your loved ones on all networks.
Onnet Rs. 2.9 + tax
Offnet Rs. 2.9 + tax
Internet Rs. 2.00/512kb + tax
SMS Rs. 2.15 + tax
|Tariff
|–
|To ALL Networks + PTCL.
|Rs. 2.9 / Mins + tax
|Video Calls
|Rs. 2.39 / 5 Mins + tax
|Friends & Family Telenor-Telenor(6am – 6pm)
|Rs. 1.43 / Mins + tax
|Friends & Family Telenor-Telenor(6pm – 6am)
|Rs. 1.80 / Mins + tax
|SMS
|–
|Outgoing
|Rs. 2.15 + tax
|Outgoing International
|Rs. 5.97 + tax
|Internet
|–
|Internet/WAP Usage (Upload/Download per MB)
|2G/3G/4G: Rs. 2.00/512kb + tax
Free Services
• Call Waiting.
• Conference Calling (subscription).
Terms & Conditions
- All prices specified above are exclusive of taxes (unless specified otherwise) and are liable to the prevailing regional tax rules and laws.
- Balance validity is limited, based on recharge.
- Call Set up charges in AJK will be charged Rs. 0.149
- Rates will be 2.14% higher in AJK due to tax regime
- The charges will not be applied on FCA but will be applicable once migrated from one price plan to another.
- Price is tax inclusive for AJK and GB and will be 2.14% higher
- Call setup charges of 12.5 paisa + tax paisa will be charged on every call. These rates are 12.5 paisa in AJK and GB.
- Offer mechanics and price are subject to change at any time.
The charges for migration from Telenor Value to Telenor Main are Rs.10
The charges for migration from Telenor Value to Telenor Economy are Rs.10
The charges for migration from Djuice One Plan to other price plans is Rs. 0
Source: Telenor