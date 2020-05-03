Jazz has introduced an amazing offer for its prepaid users. Enjoy Lowest call Rates on Friends and Family with Jazz Budget. The offer is, especially, for the Friends and Family numbers. It is a lifetime offer. After subscribing to this offer, Jazz users can make calls to FnF numbers in just Rs. 0.72/seconds. Jazz users can set a maximum of 20 Friends and Family numbers.

Enjoy Lowest call Rates on Friends and Family with Jazz Budget

Offered Incentives:

FnF call rates: 0.72/ 30 seconds

Rs. 5/ MB

How to Subscribe the offer:

Users can enjoy the lowest calling rates by dialing *301#

Price:

Users can avail this offer in just Rs. 17.93

Validity:

It is a lifetime offer.

Terms and Conditions:

Call set up fee is applicable

Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc

If you are not subscribed to any bundle, base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging Pulse will be 512 KB

