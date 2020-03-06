Telenor is trying to make the overall experience better than before by launching cost effective packages for its users. Telenor Monthly Social package is the best as it perfectly meets everyone’s need for a whole month. This is the era of online conversations and people are more comfortable chatting with friends and family via WhatsApp and Facebook.

Enjoy More Se Zada Talks with Telenor Monthly Social Package

Now one can do More se Zada Socializing by only loading rupees 50. Here are the incentives offered:

Resources 3 GB Facebook+ WhatsApp Validity 30 Days Charges Rs. 50 To Subscribe Dial *911#

Offer Eligibility: All Telenor prepaid customers are eligible for this offer. Validity: The subscription is valid for 30 days. 3rd re-subscription and onward within the offer validity will be charged at Rs. 55 (incl. tax). Source: Telenor