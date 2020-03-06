Enjoy More Se Zada Talks with Telenor Monthly Social Package
Telenor is trying to make the overall experience better than before by launching cost effective packages for its users. Telenor Monthly Social package is the best as it perfectly meets everyone’s need for a whole month. This is the era of online conversations and people are more comfortable chatting with friends and family via WhatsApp and Facebook.
Now one can do More se Zada Socializing by only loading rupees 50. Here are the incentives offered:
|Resources
|3 GB Facebook+ WhatsApp
|Validity
|30 Days
|Charges
|Rs. 50
|To Subscribe Dial
|*911#
Offer Eligibility:
All Telenor prepaid customers are eligible for this offer.
Validity:
The subscription is valid for 30 days.
3rd re-subscription and onward within the offer validity will be charged at Rs. 55 (incl. tax).
Source: Telenor
Telenor Monthly Social Package-Terms and Conditions
- 4G bundles will work both on 4G,3G & 2G.
- After Rs60 of daily charging on default rate, further usage will be completely free for the rest of the day (Fair Usage Policy of 750MB).
- Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 2G.
- Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 3G & 4G.
- Rates and/or resources may vary based on geographical location.
