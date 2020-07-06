Enjoy More Se Zyada Socializing with Telenor Weekly Off Peak Package

Telenor keeps on introducing new packages to facilitate customers. Telenor weekly Off peak is the best package to help you stay connected with your loved ones. It’s an amazing offer helping people stay at home while still able to communicate with one another. Though the telecom operators have launched multiple packages to facilitate people in the hour of need, this is one of the best packages when it comes to cost-effectiveness.

Telenor Weekly Off Peak Package

With Telenor Weekly Off Peak Package, one can enjoy 1500 MBs from 6 AM TO 6 PM in just Rs. 15.

Offered Incentives:

1500 MBs

How to Subscribe the Offer?

Telenor users can subscribe the offer by dialing *10#

Price:

Users can avail this offer in Just Rs. 15

Validity:

This is a week;y offer valid from 6 AM to 6 PM

Source: Telenor

Terms and Conditions:

Price is tax inclusive for AJK and GB.

Call setup charges of 12.5 paisa + tax paisa will be charged on every call. These rates are 12.5 paisa in AJK and GB.

Offer mechanics and price are subject to change at any time.

Telenor reserves the right to withdraw the offer at any time.

Also Read: Telenor Pakistan offers free LinkedIn Learning licenses for Jobseekers to develop the skillset of the future