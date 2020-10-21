Enjoy More with Telenor Superload Offer
Now get more and enjoy more with Telenor superload offer. With this amazing offer, you can get 20 free minutes for all networks upon recharge of Rs.100 or more. If you want to avail this offer, you need to dial *5*100# before recharge of Rs100 or more.
The validity of the offer is 1 day.
Highlights of Telenor Superload Offer
- Dial *5*100#
- Free Any Network Minutes 20
- Validity 1 day
Telenor brings the amazing Superload Offer for its subscribers which include all Telenor and Djuice customers that they can get 20 free minutes for ALL NETWORKS upon recharging Rs.100 or more.
Offer Eligibility
All Telenor customers are eligible for this offer.
Validity
Free minutes are valid for 1 day till midnight.
Terms and Conditions
- Applicable for all Telenor and Djuice customers
- The free minutes cannot be used for short code numbers, helplines, UAN numbers and international calls.
- Price is tax inclusive for AJK and GB.
- Call setup charges of 12.5 paisa + tax paisa will be charged on every call. These rates are 12.5 paisa in AJK and GB.
- Offer mechanics and price are subject to change at any time.
- Telenor reserves the right to withdraw the offer at any time.
Telenor is one of the world’s largest mobile telecommunications companies with operations worldwide but focused in Scandinavia and Asia.
Source: Telenor
Recommended Reading: Enjoy Telenor 3/3 Offer in Rs. 50