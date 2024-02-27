Enjoy Non-Stop Streaming With Jazz Monthly X

Jazz keeps on bringing amazing offers for all its customers. If you want to watch live cricket, online movies, live football matches, and entertainment TV channels, Jazz has got you covered! Jazz Monthly X Package allows you to enjoy non-stop streaming on Tamasha, YouTube & TikTok for just Rs 2000 per month. With the Jazz Monthly X offer, you can also stream PSL matches on Tamasha to supercharge your monthly cricket vibes & HBL PSL 9 thrill. So, what are you waiting for? Avail this offer now!

Enjoy 200GB Data With Jazz Monthly X Offer

Enjoy Xtra perks with the Jazz Monthly X offer and enjoy the PSL season.

Offered Incentives:

200 GB (100GB Tamasha, YouTube, TikTok)

Endless Minutes

Handset insurance up to Rs 100k

How to Subscribe the offer:

Users can subscribe to the Jazz Weekly X Offer by dialing *7733#

Price:

Users can avail of this offer on a load of Rs 2000. (100GB App Based, T& C Apply)

Validity:

This offer is valid for 30 days.

​It is pertinent to mention here that this package is non-recursive. All customers will have to resubscribe to avail of the offer more than once. ​All Jazz incentives will be posted at the time of subscription. However, they will expire at 23:59 hours on the 30th calendar day. If a customer is not subscribed to any bundle, the base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB with a charging pulse of 512 KB. ​Jazz also allows multiple subscriptions of the offer.

