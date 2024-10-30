Enjoy Rs. 2000 Cashback on PTCL Bill Payments through UBL Digital App!

To enhance customer convenience and offer attractive savings, PTCL has joined forces with UBL for an amazing cashback offer. By using the UBL Digital App to pay PTCL bills, customers can now earn Rs. 2000 cashback. What? Yes, you heard right! Isn’t it an amazing offer? To take advantage, all you need is the UBL Digital App. So what are you waiting for? Download it right now!

How To Pay PTCL Bills Via UBL Digital App & Win Cashback?

It is a limited-time offer that rewards PTCL users for embracing digital payments and makes managing monthly expenses easier. Follow the simple steps mentioned below to pay your PTCL bill via the UBL App:

Download the UBL App. Open a New UBL Smart Account Using Referral Code PTCLXUBL Select “Bill Payments” from the main menu. Choose PTCL from the list of service providers. Enter your PTCL account details and billing amount. Confirm the transaction, and your PTCL bill will be paid instantly. You’ll receive confirmation shortly. Rs 2000 cashback will be applied if applicable. It is pertinent to mention that you need to maintain a minimum monthly balance of Rs 10,000 in your account to avail of this cashback advantage. Otherwise, you will not be eligible for this offer. This offer underscores the PTCL-UBL commitment to delivering value to customers, combining technology with financial savings. So, what are you waiting for? Act quickly to enjoy a seamless payment experience with cashback benefits!

