Enjoy Telenor 3/3 Offer in Rs. 50
Wanna long talk time and unlimited SMS, but don’t have sufficient amount? Don’t get upset. If you are Telenor subscriber, then there is an amazing offer for you in only Rs. 50. Get amazing call, SMS and Internet rates with just one subscription. With Telenor 3/3 Offer, you can enjoy 600 FREE Telenor to Telenor minutes, 300 SMS and 50MB internet (2G, 3G & 4G) – not just for a few hours but any time of the day.
So, you can connect with your friends and family members anytime without putting any financial burden on your pocket. To get the benefit from this amazing offer, Dial *345*243# to activate. Once you activate this offer, you will get Internet 50 MB, Onnet- 600 minutes and SMS 300. The Validity of this offer is 3 Days.
Offer Eligibility
All Telenor subscribers are eligible for this offer.
Validity
The subscription is valid for 3 days
Terms & Conditions
- Price is tax inclusive for AJK and GB.
- Call setup charges of 12.5 paisa + tax paisa will be charged on every call. These rates are 12.5 paisa in AJK and GB.
- Offer mechanics and price are subject to change at any time.
- Telenor reserves the right to withdraw the offer at any time.
So, what are you for? Activate the package and stay connected with your loved ones. Save your money and enjoy longer talk time.
Telenor is one of the world’s largest mobile telecommunications companies with operations worldwide but focused in Scandinavia and Asia.
Source: Telenor
