



Wanna long talk time and unlimited SMS, but don’t have sufficient amount? Don’t get upset. If you are Telenor subscriber, then there is an amazing offer for you in only Rs. 50. Get amazing call, SMS and Internet rates with just one subscription. With Telenor 3/3 Offer, you can enjoy 600 FREE Telenor to Telenor minutes, 300 SMS and 50MB internet (2G, 3G & 4G) – not just for a few hours but any time of the day.

Enjoy Telenor 3/3 Offer in Rs. 50

So, you can connect with your friends and family members anytime without putting any financial burden on your pocket. To get the benefit from this amazing offer, Dial *345*243# to activate. Once you activate this offer, you will get Internet 50 MB, Onnet- 600 minutes and SMS 300. The Validity of this offer is 3 Days.

Offer Eligibility All Telenor subscribers are eligible for this offer. Validity The subscription is valid for 3 days