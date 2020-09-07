Telenor brings you an amazing offer. Now you will get to enjoy a lot with Telenor Monthly WhatsApp Package. You can share memes, video calls, and send audio notes on Whatsapp More Se Zyada with Telenor all month long. So, what are you waiting for? Avail the offer and enjoy the chat on WhatsApp.

With the activation of this offer, you will get 1500 MB of the Internet. The validity of this offer is 30 Days. To activate this offer, dial *247#

Enjoy Telenor Monthly WhatsApp Package at Rs. 5 incl. Tax

