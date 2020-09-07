Enjoy Telenor Monthly WhatsApp Package at Rs. 5 incl. Tax
Telenor brings you an amazing offer. Now you will get to enjoy a lot with Telenor Monthly WhatsApp Package. You can share memes, video calls, and send audio notes on Whatsapp More Se Zyada with Telenor all month long. So, what are you waiting for? Avail the offer and enjoy the chat on WhatsApp.
With the activation of this offer, you will get 1500 MB of the Internet. The validity of this offer is 30 Days. To activate this offer, dial *247#
Your favorite package for your favorite app! The Monthly Whatsapp Package is here in just Rs. 5. Now you can share memes, video calls, and send audio notes all day and all night throughout the whole month. Say hello to More se Zyada tension-free texting and chatting!
Offer Eligibility
All Telenor Prepaid customers are eligible for this offer.
Customers who don’t have internet settings activated can SMS ‘internet’ to 131 to get internet settings for their device.
Validity
The package is valid for 30 days from the subscription date and subscribers will be informed when the package expires at midnight.
Terms and Conditions
- If subscribers change their package, the WhatsApp bundle will expire and will have to be activated again
- Rates and/or resources may vary based on geographical location.
- Subscribers will be charged only if they share their location from WhatsApp. Other than that all WhatsApp usage is free
Source: Telenor
