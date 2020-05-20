Now you can enjoy the new colour options in Honor 30 & 30 Pro as today the Chinese retailer Vmall introduced a new colour option to the palette of the Honor 30 and 30 Pro. The newcomers are coming with machine-translated to “Streamer Mirror” and are lighter than the Neon Purple colour that was previously available. The new series looks more similar to the View30 Pro’s Icelandic Frost option.

Enjoy the New Color Options in Honor 30 & 30 Pro

The version of Honor 30 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage costs CNY 3,200 which memory is expandable to 256GB for CNY 300 more. Customers can pay for the phone in 24-month instalments which is a limited time interest-free offer.

The base version (8/128GB) of Honor 30 Pro is available at CNY 4,000 which you can expand to 256GB storage at CNY 4,400. To get the better camera and 90Hz screen of the 30 Pro+ version, then you need to opt the Black, Green or Silver.

Highlights of Honor 30 Pro:

DISPLAY Type OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.57 inches, 106.0 cm2 (~89.8% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~392 ppi density)

PLATFORM OS Android 10, Magic UI 3, no Google Play Services Chipset Kirin 990 5G (7 nm+) CPU Octa-core (2×2.86 GHz Cortex-A76 & 2×2.36 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4×1.95 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G76 MP16

MEMORY Card slot NM (Nano Memory), up to 256GB (uses shared SIM slot) Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM UFS

MAIN CAMERA Quad 40 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS

8 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (Periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom

16 MP, f/2.2, 18mm (ultrawide)

2 MP, (depth) Features LED flash, panorama, HDR Video [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]; gyro-EIS

SELFIE CAMERA Dual 32 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm

8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) Features HDR Video 4K, 1080p; gyro-EIS

