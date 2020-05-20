Enjoy the New Color Options in Honor 30 & 30 Pro

Now you can enjoy the new colour options in Honor 30 & 30 Pro as today the Chinese retailer Vmall introduced a new colour option to the palette of the Honor 30 and 30 Pro. The newcomers are coming with machine-translated to “Streamer Mirror” and are lighter than the Neon Purple colour that was previously available. The new series looks more similar to the View30 Pro’s Icelandic Frost option.

The version of Honor 30 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage costs CNY 3,200 which memory is expandable to 256GB for CNY 300 more. Customers can pay for the phone in 24-month instalments which is a limited time interest-free offer.

The base version (8/128GB) of Honor 30 Pro is available at CNY 4,000 which you can expand to 256GB storage at CNY 4,400. To get the better camera and 90Hz screen of the 30 Pro+ version, then you need to opt the Black, Green or Silver.

Highlights of Honor 30 Pro:

DISPLAYTypeOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size6.57 inches, 106.0 cm2 (~89.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~392 ppi density)
PLATFORMOSAndroid 10, Magic UI 3, no Google Play Services
ChipsetKirin 990 5G (7 nm+)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.86 GHz Cortex-A76 & 2×2.36 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4×1.95 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUMali-G76 MP16
MEMORYCard slotNM (Nano Memory), up to 256GB (uses shared SIM slot)
Internal128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
UFS
MAIN CAMERAQuad40 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
8 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (Periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom
16 MP, f/2.2, 18mm (ultrawide)
2 MP, (depth)
FeaturesLED flash, panorama, HDR
Video[email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]; gyro-EIS
SELFIE CAMERADual32 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm
8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide)
FeaturesHDR
Video4K, 1080p; gyro-EIS
