Now enjoy Ufone non-stop socializing all day long with an amazing daily-light offer by Ufone. This interesting offer makes you able to use non-stop streaming, downloading and so much more with 40 MB volume.
Interestingly, by activating this offer, the company will charge you only Rs. 12.
Enjoy Ufone Non-Stop Socializing All Day Long
|Validity
|This offer is valid for 01 Calendar Days
|Charges
|The telecom company will charge Rs. 12 only
|To subscribe
|To avail this offer, you only have to dail *2256#
You can also activate this offer through “My Ufone” App
or you can also subscribe this offer online. For that click here
With the activation of daily-light offer, you can freely use and enjoy YouTube, WhatsApp and Twitter too. Company’s terms and conditions are applicable on this offer.
Terms & Conditions of Ufone Daily Light Offer:
- Bucket subscribers will get maximum available speed. Actual Internet speed will depend on multiple factors such as location, time, device, web pages accessed, number of subscribers etc.
- All Whatsapp calls will be charged from data bucket resources.
- All buckets are valid for prepaid customers only.
- Dial *706# to check the remaining resources of the buckets.
- All prices are inclusive of taxes.
- Fair Usage Policy (FUP) of 500 MBs per day will be applied on Daily Light.
