Now enjoy Ufone non-stop socializing all day long with an amazing daily-light offer by Ufone. This interesting offer makes you able to use non-stop streaming, downloading and so much more with 40 MB volume.

Interestingly, by activating this offer, the company will charge you only Rs. 12.

Enjoy Ufone Non-Stop Socializing All Day Long

Validity This offer is valid for 01 Calendar Days Charges The telecom company will charge Rs. 12 only To subscribe To avail this offer, you only have to dail *2256# You can also activate this offer through “My Ufone” App or you can also subscribe this offer online. For that click here

With the activation of daily-light offer, you can freely use and enjoy YouTube, WhatsApp and Twitter too. Company’s terms and conditions are applicable on this offer.

Terms & Conditions of Ufone Daily Light Offer:

Bucket subscribers will get maximum available speed. Actual Internet speed will depend on multiple factors such as location, time, device, web pages accessed, number of subscribers etc.

All Whatsapp calls will be charged from data bucket resources.

All buckets are valid for prepaid customers only.

Dial *706# to check the remaining resources of the buckets.

All prices are inclusive of taxes.

Fair Usage Policy (FUP) of 500 MBs per day will be applied on Daily Light.

