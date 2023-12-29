Enjoy Uninterrupted Connectivity This New Year with Zong 4G’s Exclusive Data Roaming Bundles for UAE

Zong 4G has wide variety of roaming bundles for your next trip to the UAE. Stay connected and share your memories with your loved ones this New year.

Zong 4G, is Pakistan’s only telecom operator that offers specially curated international roaming bundles. Considering the connectivity challenges of modern travelers, Zong introduced roaming bundles which are tailored to be cost effective and accessible for users travelling abroad.

The UAE Hybrid International roaming bundle has ample and generous resources to last all through your trip ensuring that you stay seamlessly connected to your loved ones this new year. Customers can activate the roaming bundle for UAE through MY ZONG APP or dial *4255# for subscription.

Bundle Name Type Price Resources Validity UAE IR Prepaid Bundle Prepaid 1,999 + Tax 120 Mins,120 SMS and 2GB 7 Days

While emphasizing on the necessity of cost-effective IR roaming packages, the official spokesman for Zong 4G stated, ‘The hassle of changing networks for periodic traveling abroad is exhausting and expensive, and Zong 4G had to step in to ease this struggle, which is why Zong is proud to offer the wide variety of IR roaming bundles at affordable rates.’

Zong 4G is a network that caters to the needs of its customers and that is why it has made it possible for travelers to access hassle free and uninterrupted connectivity while travelling to UAE enabling them to share their new year memories with their loved ones throughout their trip!

