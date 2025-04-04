Ufone, one of the leading telecommunications providers in Pakistan, has introduced the Digital Mega Offer, a comprehensive prepaid package designed to cater to the diverse communication and entertainment needs of its users. Priced at Rs. 2,200, this offer provides an extensive array of resources and complimentary subscriptions to popular digital services.

Enjoy Unlimited Data with Ufone New Digital Mega Offer for Just Rs 2200

Offered Incentives:

1,000 Off-Net Minutes

10,000 Ufone-to-Ufone & PTCL Minutes

200 GB of data

10,000 SMS

Validity: 30 days from the date of subscription.

Complimentary Subscriptions Included:

Golootlo Subscription: Automatically activated upon subscribing to the Digital Mega Offer, providing access to a multitude of discounts and deals across various brands and services.

SHOQ Subscription: This offers a diverse range of entertainment content. To activate, dial *976#.

Waada Subscription: Provides additional value-added services. Activate by dialing *977#.

UCloud Subscription: Enables cloud storage solutions for data backup and access. To activate, dial *978#.

Via USSD Code: Dial *9080# from your Ufone number to subscribe to the Digital Mega Offer.

Through Ufone's Official Website: Visit the Digital Mega Offer page and enter your mobile number in the provided field to initiate the subscription.

Using the 'U ptcl' App: Download the app from your device's app store, navigate to the offers section, and select the Digital Mega Offer to subscribe.

Terms and Conditions:

The offer is available for prepaid customers only.

All resources are valid for 30 days from the date of subscription.

Unused resources will not carry forward upon expiry.

Standard terms and conditions of Ufone apply.

