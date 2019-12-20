Ufone keeps on introducing cost-effective packages for users that have less burden on us. The company gives great incentives even at fewer prices. This is the one thing, why people are still sticking to Ufone for years. This time the telecom operator has come up with an Unlimited messaging offer. This offer is best for youngsters who want to communicate with friends often.

Enjoy Unlimited Messaging for 2 weeks with Ufone

This offer will also revive the ever dying trend of messaging due to the increasing usage of WhatsApp messaging. The package is quite cost-effective, and it will work for two weeks. The best thing about this package is that it offers unlimited messaging to all numbers.

The user will only have to pay Rs. 38.85+ tax.

Package Validity Usage Payment Subscribe Unlimited Messaging 2 weeks To any number 38.85 SMS SUB to 603

Terms and Conditions:

Bucket subscribers will get maximum available speed. Actual Internet speed will depend on multiple factors such as location, time, device, web pages accessed, number of subscribers etc.

All Whatsapp calls will be charged from data bucket resources.

All buckets are valid for prepaid customers only.

Dial *706# to check the remaining resources of the buckets.

All prices are inclusive of taxes.

Every session reserves some volume of data to enhance the customer experience.

Once the data bucket expires, multiple sessions will be charged separately on the default mobile package rate.

