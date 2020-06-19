Enjoy Video Calls with Loved Ones with Telenor Monthly IMO Bundle

Telenor Keeps on introducing cost-effective services for its customers. Since more people are sitting at home due to the widespread of coronavirus pandemic, telecom operators are introducing packages that are best suited to keep people connected with each other. This time company has come up with Telenor Monthly IMO Bundle. Now Enjoy the freedom to instant message and video chat on IMO for the entire month.

Telenor Monthly IMO Bundle- Offer Details

With Telenor Monthly IMO Bundle, one can talk long on the IMO app with their family and friends. With this offer, message and video chat with family and friends on IMO all you want with Telenor’s Monthly IMO Package.

Here are the offer details:

Internet: 2 GBs

2 GBs Validity: 30 Days

30 Days Dial: *466#

*466# This offer can also be activated through My Telenor App

Terms and Conditions:

After Rs60 of daily charging on default rate, further usage will be completely free for the rest of the day (Fair Usage Policy of 750MB).

Bundle internet can be used on 2G, 3G and 4G networks

Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 2G.

Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 3G & 4G.

Rates and/or resources may vary based on geographical location.

