Zong is bringing an amazing offer for its subscribers. Now the telecom company is allowing you to make WhatsApp video and voice calls to any network with Zong4G WhatsApp offer. Now you can enjoy 4GB Whatsapp for the whole month.

Enjoy WhatsApp Video & Voice Calls with Zong4G WhatsApp Offer

You can make WhatsApp video & voice calls to any network at just Rs. 38 +Tax. For that, you simply have to dial *247# and enjoy all features of WhatsApp anywhere and everywhere on Pakistan’s largest 4G network.

All features of WhatsApp are included in this offer, including:

Video & voice calls

Video sharing & downloading

Picture sharing

Text & voice messages

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE

Dial *247# to subscribe

DATA USAGE CHECK