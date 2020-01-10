Enjoy WhatsApp Video & Voice Calls with Zong4G WhatsApp Offer
Zong is bringing an amazing offer for its subscribers. Now the telecom company is allowing you to make WhatsApp video and voice calls to any network with Zong4G WhatsApp offer. Now you can enjoy 4GB Whatsapp for the whole month.
You can make WhatsApp video & voice calls to any network at just Rs. 38 +Tax. For that, you simply have to dial *247# and enjoy all features of WhatsApp anywhere and everywhere on Pakistan’s largest 4G network.
All features of WhatsApp are included in this offer, including:
- Video & voice calls
- Video sharing & downloading
- Picture sharing
- Text & voice messages
HOW TO SUBSCRIBE
DATA USAGE CHECK
- Dial *102#
- Charges 10 Paisa+Tax per inquiry
TERMS AND CONDITIONS
- Out of Bundle rate till validity = Rs 1+tax per MB
- This offer is available for all Zong subscribers including Prepaid, Postpaid, MBB & Internet SIM
- This offer is auto-recursive
- Your SIM is your identity; only use SIMs issued through Biometric Verification – PTA
- Unwanted and unethical (unreasonable) messages can be reported by texting SENDER’s NUMBER (SPACE) message to 9000 –PTA
- Below mentioned Taxes/ Charges would be applicable:
- Advance Income Tax (AIT) rate of 12.5% applies on every recharge
- Sales tax (GST) of 19.5% on usage applies
Don’t wait and avail the offer as soon as possible.
Source: Zong
