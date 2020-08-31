Don’t put a full stop on the delighted moments of your life. Enjoy your life and get socialized with Telenor off-peak every day. In order to get this amazing offer, you need to dial *10#.

With the activation of this amazing offer, you will get to enjoy 1500MBs which is valid from 6 AM to 6 PM. It will charge you only RS.15/-

Enjoy Your Telenor Off-Peak Everyday

You can also visit My Telenor App for the activation of this offer. My Telenor App is the place where all your needs are just a tap away. The app, with it’s easy to use interface allows you to view, activate and deactivate your favorite offers, check your usage details and history, and manage your account. The app has been designed to make things easier for our valued customers and ensures that all their Telenor Pakistan number-related problems are solved with the minimum amount of taps, without the hassle of remembering USSD strings!

My Telenor App allows you to view, activate, and deactivate your favorite offers without having to remember USSD strings! You can get all information about your Telenor account at the touch of a button. With the help of My Telenor App, You can discover and compare the latest and most reliable handsets, MBB and IOT devices.

Recommended Reading: Upgrade Your Skills with Telenor’s SkillsFirst