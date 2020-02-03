Enjoy Your Whole Week with Ufone Super Internet Offer
Ufone is making your whole week more socialize with its amazing Super Internet Offer. Now you can enjoy free browsing and other online activities with Ufone Super Internet . Explore more in just Rs. 130.
You can activate this great offer by simply dialing *220# without any hidden charges.
Subscribe now with only Rs. 130 (load) for 7 calendar days.
|Internet
|1.2 GB
|To subscribe dial
|*220#
Additional Info
- Super Card Plus, Super Card, Mini Super Card, Super Minutes and Super Internet can also be availed through ULoad
- Super Card Plus, Super Card and Mini Super Card can also be purchased via Credit / Debit Card through My Ufone app under Bill payment option.
- Visit your nearest retailer to avail the Super Family Offers
- To Find out Remaining Minutes , SMS and Internet MBs , dial *706# Or download My Ufone App to check remaining resources along with validity details.
- Purchase of Super Card Plus , Super Card & Mini Super Card is available currently with Full Access Only, User name Registration is required for Full access.
- Details of My Ufone App download are available on http://ufone.com/support/my-ufone-app/
Terms & Conditions
- Offers are valid for prepaid customers only
- There is no additional tax or charges for Super Card Plus, Super Card, Mini Super Card, Super Minutes & Super Internet
- Validity of Super Internet is 7 days
- Calls made to voice buckets, short codes, UAN and NTC numbers are not included in this offer
- Your SIM is your identity, only use SIMs issued through Biometric Verification – PTA
Source: Ufone