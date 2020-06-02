Zong is bringing you such an amazing offer. Why don’t you get this opportunity? If you are a Zong subscriber then dial *220# to get the offer and don’t miss this golden chance to enjoy Zong Super Weekly Max Offer in Rs.299 Load.

Enjoy Zong Super Weekly Max Offer in Rs.299 Load

You can play, stream and browse it all with #PakistansNo1Network’s Super Weekly Max Offer. Enjoy 30 GB in Rs.299 load.

BUNDLE PRICE VOLUME VALIDITY Super Weekly Max Rs. 223+Tax 30 GB [10 GB + 5GB (4am – 4pm) + 15 GB Data for YouTube] for 7 days 7 days HOW TO SUBSCRIBE Just dial *220# from your phone!

Q. How can I check usage details of Super Weekly Max?

A. By dialing *102#(Charges 10 Paisa+Tax per inquiry)

Q. Will the Super Weekly Max be automatically renewed?

A. No

Q. Is there any download limit on Super Weekly Max?

A. Customers can download as much as they want within the 10 GB volume

Q. Can I subscribe to DTO & GNO along with Super Weekly Max?

A. Yes, it can be subscribed. During fixed hours of 4AM to 4PM, 5GB customer usage will be from Super Weekly Max bundle before DTO & GNO is consumed.

Q. What are the charges after 10GB mobile internet volume is consumed?

A. Rs. 1+Tax/MB out-of-bundle rate is applicable until bundle expiry after which customers will be moved to their respective base tariff

Q. Can the bundle be re-subscribed after 10GB mobile internet volume is consumed?

A. Customers will first have to unsubscribe the offer by sending “UNSUB nswp” to 6464. After that customers can re-subscribe the offer by dialing *220#

Q. Will the customers be charged again if they subscribe to the bundle twice?

A. Yes

Source: Zong

