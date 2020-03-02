Enjoy Zong TikTok Offer in Just Rs. 35 For a Week
All TikTok lovers would be happy to know that Zong has brought an interesting offer for them. Enjoy Zong TikTok Offer in Just Rs. 35 For a Week. The offer will give you 2 GB data to use the TikTok app only. It is a non-recursive offer. After the seven days, you need to subscribe to this offer again. Anyways, getting this offer is also very easy. All you need to do is dial a USSD code but make sure you have enough balance to get this offer.
Enjoy Zong TikTok Offer in Just Rs. 35 For a Week
Offered Incentives:
- 2 GB data
How to Subscribe the offer:
- Users can subscribe the Zong TikTok offer by dialing *606#
Price:
- Users can avail this offer in just Rs. 35 incl tax
Validity:
- TikTok offer is valid for 7 days.
Terms and Conditions:
- Eligibility Criteria Prepaid GSM Customers only
- 2 GB TikTok can be utilized for the TikTok App only
- Free Traffic does not include third-party advertising, live video upload, online viewing or downloading, saving of third party videos in the App
- Auto-Recursive: No
- Your SIM is your identity; only use SIMs issued through Biometric Verification –PTA
- Unwanted and unethical (unreasonable messages can be reported by texting the SENDER’s NUMBER (SPACE) message to 9000 –PTA
- Below mentioned Taxes/charges would be applicable:
- Advance Income Tax (AIT) rate of 12.5% applies on every recharge
- Sales tax (GST) of 19.5% on usage applies