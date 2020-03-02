Enjoy Zong TikTok Offer in Just Rs. 35 For a Week

Zong TikTok Offer

All TikTok lovers would be happy to know that Zong has brought an interesting offer for them. Enjoy Zong TikTok Offer in Just Rs. 35 For a Week. The offer will give you 2 GB data to use the TikTok app only. It is a non-recursive offer. After the seven days, you need to subscribe to this offer again. Anyways, getting this offer is also very easy. All you need to do is dial a USSD code but make sure you have enough balance to get this offer.

Offered Incentives:

  • 2 GB data

How to Subscribe the offer:

  • Users can subscribe the Zong TikTok offer by dialing *606#

Price:

  • Users can avail this offer in just Rs. 35 incl tax

Validity:

  • TikTok offer is valid for 7 days.

Terms and Conditions:

  • Eligibility Criteria Prepaid GSM Customers only
  • 2 GB TikTok can be utilized for the TikTok App only
  • Free Traffic does not include third-party advertising, live video upload, online viewing or downloading, saving of third party videos in the App
  • Auto-Recursive: No
  • Your SIM is your identity; only use SIMs issued through Biometric Verification –PTA
  • Unwanted and unethical (unreasonable messages can be reported by texting the SENDER’s NUMBER (SPACE) message to 9000 –PTA
  • Below mentioned Taxes/charges would be applicable:
    1. Advance Income Tax (AIT) rate of 12.5% applies on every recharge
    2. Sales tax (GST) of 19.5% on usage applies

