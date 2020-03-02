All TikTok lovers would be happy to know that Zong has brought an interesting offer for them. Enjoy Zong TikTok Offer in Just Rs. 35 For a Week. The offer will give you 2 GB data to use the TikTok app only. It is a non-recursive offer. After the seven days, you need to subscribe to this offer again. Anyways, getting this offer is also very easy. All you need to do is dial a USSD code but make sure you have enough balance to get this offer.

Offered Incentives:

2 GB data

How to Subscribe the offer:

Users can subscribe the Zong TikTok offer by dialing *606#

Price:

Users can avail this offer in just Rs. 35 incl tax

Validity:

TikTok offer is valid for 7 days.

Terms and Conditions: