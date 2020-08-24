EPay Punjab Receives a Profit of Rs 5 Billion through a Million Transactions

EPay Punjab, the pilot payment aggregating system of Pakistan has received a profit of over Rs.5 billion in the shape of tax revenue collected from a number of resources. The milestone was presented in a progress review meeting administered by the chairman of PITB, Azfar Manzoor. Several other senior officials of the board including DG IT operations Faisal Yousuf attended the meeting.

As per the updated information, fifteen different tax resources in 6 departments have been digitized thus enabling the locals to pay their taxes via a smartphone, ensuring convenience, transparency, along with social distancing. More than a million transactions were made across Punjab since the launch of ePay Punjab.

Recently, the app launched the feature of online payment of traffic Challan. The locals of Punjab have now been granted access to pay their taxes through mobile banking, internet banking, over-the-counter banking transaction, and ATM.

Through the app, any user can form a 17 digit unique PSID code that is usable in payment of the important taxes via ATM, internet banking, etc. With the time tax base is increasing and more channels of payment such as debit cards, credit cards, and mobile wallet are adding up.

EPay vision is to transform all government payments in Punjab consequently leading to convenience, transparency, and improved service delivery to the locals. The app was designed by the collaboration of the Punjab finance department and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

To download the app, click here.

