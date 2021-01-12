The Punjab government collected Rs 16.6 billion in the first 15 months after the launch of ePay Punjab. ePay Punjab is an electronic platform to collect government taxes and duties in hassle-free mode. Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has announced that ePay Punjab has collected PKR 16.6 billion revenue through 3.48 million transactions.

ePay Punjab Revenue Reaches Rs 16.6 billion Since its Launch

The government launched the ePay system in collaborative efforts between Finance Department and Punjab Information Technology Board to provide the general public with a stress-free and efficient method of paying all taxes and payments to the government using ICT tools without going through the existing cumbersome process.

Check Also: How to Pay Vehicle Token Tax via Epay Punjab App?

The app is the first-ever government payment aggregator in Punjab for the public to the government (P2G) and business to government (B2G) payments. The app was designed by the collaboration of the Punjab finance department and PITB.

Through the app, any user can form a 17 digit unique PSID code that is usable in payment of the important taxes via ATM, internet banking, etc. With the time tax base is increasing and more channels of payment such as debit cards, credit cards, and mobile wallet are adding up.

Moreover, the app now provides the facility of online payment of 18 taxes.

To download the app, click here.