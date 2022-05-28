Epic CEO calls the App Store ‘a disservice’ for developers

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney had an interview with The Financial Times. During the interview, he criticized the Apple App store calling it ‘a disservice’ to developers. He further added that the app store is not a service but it is a big disadvantage to developers.

In 2021, Judge Yvonne had also ruled that no guidelines of Apple violate antitrust laws. About this, Sweeney has expressed his dismay over the decision. During the ongoing case between Apple and Epic, Sweeney has to accept the App Store policies but was never happy about the scams available on the platform.

The story started when Apple published a research that showed OS app economy now fully supports more than 2.2 million jobs in the United States. Sweeney pointed out that the app store forces the developers to treat their software in such a way to attract more customers. Also, regarding the charges, he was not happy since the App store charges developers uncompetitive processing fees .

Apple App Store is a “Disservice”: Epic CEO

While showing displeasure with the Apple App Store. Sweeney praised Meta, the company that owns Facebook, and shared his plans to launch a metaverse with Fortnite.

This is not the first time any company has accused the Apple app store of its charges and disservice policies for companies. Many companies previously had come forward to show thier displeasure on these issues. However ironacially nothing was done about it which clearly shows that Apple is adament about what people think about it and it is going to continue with the policies

