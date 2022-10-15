Epic Games Asks Judge To Sanction Google For Deleting Conversations Intentionally

According to the latest news, Fortnite publisher Epic Games has recently accused Google of deleting employee chats. Epic alleges that these chats would have served as evidence in the continuing lawsuit between the companies. So, the company asked the judge to sanction Google for deleting conversations.

Epic Games Vs Google

A new filing was reported earlier on Friday by Luther Lowe, Yelp’s senior vice president of public policy. In that filing, Epic Games alleges that Google employees used Google Chat to communicate and intentionally deleted those conversations after 24 hours, which is the default setting. The filing stated:

“Any administrator of Google Chats — an application developed by Google — could have changed this default setting at any point for all custodians. Google has never claimed otherwise. But Google chose not to change the setting,”

Epic Games asked the judge to sanction Google. Furthermore, they told the trial jury to assume that these deleted conversations were unfavorable to the company. As we’ll never know what was in those chat logs, Epic Games further alleged their destruction is suspect enough that jurors should be made aware. On the other hand, Google said that its employee chats are “generally non-substantive.”

It is the latest event in a two-year-long lawsuit that actually started when Epic Games contrived to get Google to remove the mobile version of its game Fortnite from the Play Store in 2020. After that, Epic took a similar course of action to get Fortnite pulled from the App Store and engage in a parallel lawsuit with Apple as well. The point worth mentioning here is that Apple largely won that case in September 2021.

Actually, the legal actions are Epic’s grand endeavor in order to stop paying both companies a cut of up to 30% of sales from skins, dances, and other in-game purchases. Apple’s lawsuit ended up last year, but the lawsuit against Google is ongoing, with continued developments like Epic alleging that Google paid off developers to not launch mobile app stores that would compete with the Play Store.

