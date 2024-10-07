Epic Games is set to shake up the mobile gaming world by offering free mobile games on its platform later this year, directly challenging the dominance of the Google Play Store. Known for popular titles like Fortnite and Fall Guys, the gaming giant announced its plans during the Unreal Fest event in Seattle, signalling a significant move into the mobile gaming space.

Since its launch in 2018, the Epic Games Store has become a favourite among PC gamers by offering free games every week. Now, the company is expanding this popular feature to mobile users, allowing them to enjoy a variety of free third-party titles on mobile devices. This is a major step in Epic’s mission to grow its ecosystem and offer a compelling alternative to traditional app stores like Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

Epic Games Confirms to Launch Free Mobile Games For Users

During the Unreal Fest roundtable, Steve Allison, general manager at Epic Games, revealed that the company plans to introduce between 10 and 50 free third-party mobile games by the end of the year. One of the first releases on the mobile store is expected to be Ark: Ultimate Mobile Edition, a popular survival adventure game. However, Allison did caution that the launch might face delays due to ongoing work on a new payment solution. This payment system is critical for the rollout and could push the release of some games into the early months of 2025.

“In the holiday season, we’ll open up with our first third-party applications. We probably expect somewhere between 10 and 50 of them to be ready, and the biggest challenge will be implementing a payment solution, which could push some of these out into the subsequent months,” Allison explained in an interview with Men’s Journal.

Epic Games is also working to enhance the social features of its platform, offering cross-platform multiplayer capabilities and in-game chat. These features will enable players to collaborate and compete with each other across different devices, bringing a seamless experience that mirrors what PC gamers have long enjoyed on Epic’s platform. Cross-platform interoperability is a key focus for Epic, allowing players from different systems to connect, whether on PC or mobile.

In addition to expanding its gaming library, Epic Games is developing self-publishing tools for developers. These tools would enable developers to publish their games on the Epic Games Store without needing direct communication with the company. This could simplify the publishing process for smaller developers and attract a wider range of games to the platform.

Epic’s push into mobile gaming comes amid its ongoing legal battles with tech giants Google and Samsung. The company has accused both firms of restricting consumers from installing apps from third-party stores and has filed a second antitrust lawsuit against them. This new lawsuit follows a similar antitrust case that Epic filed against Google four years ago, part of the company’s broader efforts to break down barriers in the mobile app market.

With these ambitious plans, Epic Games is ready to challenge the status quo in the mobile gaming industry, offering more choices and flexibility to developers and gamers alike.