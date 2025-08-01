Epic Games has won a major legal battle against Google. A U.S. court ruled that Google broke antitrust laws by controlling the Play Store and its payment system. This ruling gives Epic Games the green light to launch its own app store inside Android.

The decision came from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. It supported a 2023 jury verdict that said Google used illegal monopoly practices. Epic CEO Tim Sweeney called the decision a “total victory.” He also announced that the Epic Games Store will soon launch on Android.

But this is not just about Epic. The court has now forced Google to allow competing app stores on Android for at least three years. That means other companies can also launch their own app stores. Google must also stop forcing developers to use its billing system.

Epic Games Defeats Google in Antitrust Case: Get Ready for A New Store on Android

This legal battle started in 2020. That’s when Epic sued both Apple and Google after Fortnite was removed from their stores. Epic lost the case against Apple. But things turned out very differently with Google.

During the trial, the court saw internal emails and documents. These showed that Google had made secret deals with phone makers and game developers to block competition. These actions helped prove that Google was trying to keep its control over Android apps.

Now, developers will have more choices. They can decide how to sell their apps and which payment systems to use. This could reduce the fees developers have to pay to Google. It also gives more room for innovation and creativity in app development.

Epic’s CEO shared his excitement on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). He confirmed that Epic’s store will soon be part of Android, giving users a new way to download games and apps.

However, not everyone is happy with the ruling. Google stated in a press release to The Verge that it plans to appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court. Google argues that this ruling could compromise user safety, limit choices, and hinder innovation.

Google also says that Android already allows more freedom than Apple’s iOS, which completely blocks other app stores. But the judges didn’t agree. They said Apple’s closed system doesn’t justify Google’s monopoly on Android.

This court ruling could change the Android app market in a big way. Users might get more options. Developers might get more freedom. But some experts also worry about security risks, since Google will have less control over what apps appear on Android.

Still, this is a big shift. Whether or not the Epic Games Store becomes popular, this decision creates a new standard for how app stores can work on Android.

All eyes are now on Google. Will it change its business model or fight back harder in court? Only time will tell how this decision affects the future of Android.