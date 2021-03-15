Epic Games recently released a Reality Log Tweet that serves as the Fortnite Season 6 official teaser. The leaker HYPEX has reported that Xbox has also posted an official image for Chapter 2 Season 6. We can see the Battle Bus and the Fortnite logo in the image. There are also yellow and orange colours in the background, that hint at the new season’s theme.

Epic games said in a blog post that the players will get to enjoy the first solo Fortnite narrative gameplay and the game’s most “cinematic” event to date. It further explained that “When you first launch into the new season, you’ll play through the conclusion of Agent Jones’ mission in the Zero Crisis Finale. The aftermath of this event is sure to shape Reality as we know it,”

Epic Games Releases Fortnite Season 6 Official Teaser

The official teaser also revealed that the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 will feature Wolves, Genie, and Robot Jonesy. The HYPEX reported that the image with the Soccer Jersey and number 10 is a subtle hint at Neymar.

Chapter 2 Season 6 will start on March 16 and fans are hoping for a massive DC crossover in the upcoming Season 6. According to some recent rumors that “a DC crossover in Season 6 could indeed be a thing”.

The Season 6 Battle Pass is 100% not DC-themed. This was confirmed by @TaborTimeYT, who is known for correctly leaking a lot of Fortnite information in the past. — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 11, 2021

The latest images also feature a bow, which players will get to see in the next season as a mythic weapon.

