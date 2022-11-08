Epic Games Reveals A Fashionable Trophy Made Of Swarovski For Next Fortnite Tournament
Today, I am going to share a very interesting piece of information with the Epic Fans. Recent reports claim that a major esports event is getting a fashionable trophy made of Swarovski. OMG! Is that true? Yes, it is. Epic Games has recently revealed the trophy for the next major Fortnite tournament which is the FNCS Invitational in Raleigh. It also happens to be the first in-person competition in years and guess what? It’s a sleek number crafted by Swarovski.
Fortnite Tournament Winner Will Get A Swarovski Trophy
According to the latest reports, the trophy weighs 15 pounds, is 18 inches tall, and naturally, boasts “bespoke heliotrope crystals.” In addition to that, the trophy is designed to look like the FNCS shield.
The company states the trophy was designed using the Unreal Engine:
Throughout the trophy development phase, Swarovski created its photorealistic renderings using Unreal Engine, allowing for quick and comprehensive evaluation of the design. Working from Swarovski’s manufacturing headquarters in Wattens, Austria, the team used multiple innovations, including laser plotting, fine grinding, and polishing, to ensure a flawless result.
It’s a major revamp from the previous major trophy, which looked like the Fortnite battle bus. It was handed out to the winner of the inaugural Fortnite World Cup in 2019. The point worth mentioning here is that the reveal comes just a few days after League of Legends developer Riot handed out its newly designed Summoner’s Cup at the game’s 2022 world championship. It was also crafted by a jewelry company. It was Tiffany & Co. in that case. Anyhow, the FNCS Invitational is all set to take place on November 12th and 13th, with a total prize pool of $1 million. So, are you guys excited? Do let us know in the comment section what you think about this amazing tournament and its trophy.
