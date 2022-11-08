Epic Games Reveals A Fashionable Trophy Made Of Swarovski For Next Fortnite Tournament

Today, I am going to share a very interesting piece of information with the Epic Fans. Recent reports claim that a major esports event is getting a fashionable trophy made of Swarovski. OMG! Is that true? Yes, it is. Epic Games has recently revealed the trophy for the next major Fortnite tournament which is the FNCS Invitational in Raleigh. It also happens to be the first in-person competition in years and guess what? It’s a sleek number crafted by Swarovski.

Fortnite Tournament Winner Will Get A Swarovski Trophy

According to the latest reports, the trophy weighs 15 pounds, is 18 inches tall, and naturally, boasts “bespoke heliotrope crystals.” In addition to that, the trophy is designed to look like the FNCS shield.