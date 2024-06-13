Epic Games Store Leak Reveals Upcoming Releases: Final Fantasy 9 Remake, The Last of Us Part 2, & More

According to the latest reports, unofficial site tracking titles in the Epic Games library have leaked a ton of upcoming games. The site dubbed EpicDB, was taken down shortly after disclosing scraped information from the Epic Games Store catalog. However, screenshots shared on the ResetEra forum spotlight upcoming games from major publishers including Bethesda, Sega, Sony, and Square Enix.

Upcoming Epic Games Store Titles Leaked!

Some games are easily recognizable for instance, Turok. However, others are listed under codenames like “Parkside” or BioShock 4. There are several speculations that “Momo” could hint at a Final Fantasy 9 remake, while “Selma” may refer to the PC version of Red Dead Redemption 1. Another codename, “Utah,” hints at the PC version of The Last of Us Part 2.

In response to the leak, Epic Games immediately updated its systems to thwart tools like EpicDB from abrading unpublished product titles. According to Wccftech:

“We released an update tonight so third-party tools can’t surface any new unpublished product titles from the Epic Games Store catalog.”

Despite these measures, many titles are still listed under unknown codenames like CurlyWurly from Sega and Brownie from Bethesda, keeping internet detectives busy untangling the knots. The latest leak from EpicDB has provoked controversy, with apprehensions that some of the listed games may be fake, possibly enabled by Epic’s self-publishing tools. On Resetera, an “unknown organization” has been mentioned as the publisher of titles like Helldivers 2, Elden Ring, Starfield, Grand Theft Auto 2, Bloodborne Remake, and Elden Ring 2—claims that seem questionable.

The situation arouses memories of the Nvidia leak in 2021, which the company initially dismissed as hypothetical. However, over time, many details from the leak were confirmed, with anticipations extending into 2024. Likewise, some titles in the EpicDB leak are clearly fabricated. However, closer inspection leaves uncertainty about others, eliciting ongoing speculation and discussion within the gaming community. Epic Games has responded cautiously. The company stated to PC Gamer that they have updated their systems to thwart third-party tools from disclosing unpublished product titles.