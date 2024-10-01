Epic Games Sues Google and Samsung Once Again

Epic Games, the developer behind the popular Fortnite game, has filed another antitrust lawsuit against Google and Samsung. This time, the company is accusing both tech giants of illegally conspiring to undermine third-party app stores.

The lawsuit centers on Samsung’s “Auto Blocker” feature, which is now enabled by default on new Samsung phones. This feature prevents users from installing apps from unauthorized sources, effectively limiting them to Google’s Play Store and Samsung’s Galaxy Store.

Epic claims that there is no transparent or fair process for third-party app stores to become “authorized” by Samsung, making it difficult for competitors to gain a foothold in the Android market.

This is not the first time Epic has taken legal action against Google over app store restrictions. In 2020, Epic sued Google for running an illegal app store monopoly. The company won the case in December 2023, forcing Google to allow developers to offer alternative payment options within their apps.

However, Epic’s latest lawsuit suggests that Google and Samsung may be working together to maintain their dominance in the mobile app market. By making it difficult for users to install apps from third-party stores, these tech giants can potentially stifle competition and limit consumer choice.

The lawsuit comes as Epic has recently launched its own app store, the Epic Games Store, on Android and the European Union. The company hopes to challenge the dominance of Google and Apple in the mobile app market by providing an alternative platform for developers and consumers.

The outcome of this lawsuit could have significant implications for the future of the mobile app market. If Epic is successful, it could force Google and Samsung to loosen their grip on app distribution and allow for greater competition.