The US Supreme Court has once again given Google just over two weeks to make major changes to its Android app policies. The court refused to block a previous ruling in favour of Epic Games. The decision means Google must now follow a permanent injunction that forces it to open up its app store and payment systems to Epic Games and others.

In August, Epic Games won its lawsuit against Google for the second time. The ruling required Google to stop controlling how app developers handle payments on Android. Now, with the Supreme Court declining to grant a partial stay, Google must begin implementing these changes by October 22, 2025 — or risk violating the court order.

Epic Games Wins Again: Google Must Open Payment Systems and App Store Access to Rivals

The injunction requires Google to:

Stop forcing developers to use Google Play Billing for payments.

Allow developers to inform users about alternative payment options from within the Play Store.

Let developers link to their apps outside of the Play Store for downloads.

Permit developers to set their own prices freely.

End deals where Google shares money or perks with phone makers, carriers, or developers for Play Store exclusivity.

Collaborate with Epic Games to create a fair system for rival app stores within Google Play.

According to Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, starting October 22, developers in the US will have the legal right to direct users toward out-of-app payments without facing extra fees, restrictions, or warnings. “Same as Apple App Store users in the US!” he said.

Google’s Response

While Google hasn’t clearly confirmed if it will immediately remove its billing requirements or allow outside links, the company says it will follow the law. Google spokesperson Dan Jackson said, “Android provides more choice for users and developers than any mobile OS, and the changes ordered by the US District Court will jeopardise users’ ability to safely download apps. While we’re disappointed the order hasn’t stayed, we will continue our appeal.”

What Happens Next

Google plans to submit a full appeal to the US Supreme Court by October 27, 2025. Meanwhile, the district court judge, James Donato, has asked both Google and Epic Games to appear in court on October 30 to explain how they are complying with the injunction.

Epic has not yet confirmed whether it is working with Google on the court-mandated Joint Technical Committee, which is meant to ensure that third-party app stores can safely distribute Google Play apps.

Although the Supreme Court could still take up Google’s appeal later, the company must now act quickly to meet the court’s conditions. The coming weeks will determine how open the Android ecosystem becomes — and whether Google can find a balance between user safety and fair competition for developers.

