Fortnite is once again unavailable on iPhones and iPads. Epic Games, the company behind Fortnite, says Apple has blocked its latest attempt to bring the game back to the App Store in both the United States and Europe. As a result, Fortnite is now removed from iOS globally.

The news came through a post on Fortnite’s official X (Twitter) account. The message read, “Apple has blocked our Fortnite submission so we cannot release to the US App Store or to the Epic Games Store for iOS in the European Union.” The post also added, “Sadly, Fortnite on iOS will be offline worldwide until Apple unblocks it.”

Epic vs Apple: Fortnite Removed from iOS Globally Amid Ongoing Dispute

Apple responded in a statement to the Associated Press. The company said it had asked Epic Games Sweden to resubmit the app without the US storefront. Apple claims this was to avoid any problems with Fortnite’s availability in other countries. Apple also stated that it did not remove any existing versions of the game from other app stores.

This is the latest chapter in a long-running legal battle between Apple and Epic. The feud began in 2020 when Epic filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple in the US. Epic claimed Apple was using its control over the App Store to overcharge developers and limit competition.

In 2021, a US court ruled mostly in favour of Apple. However, the judge ordered Apple to allow links to external payment systems. This ruling aimed to reduce Apple’s grip on in-app purchases, where it was earning a commission of up to 30%.

Epic appealed the decision, but the appeal was rejected. In response, Apple made some changes to its policies. It introduced a system allowing external payment links but still charged a 27% commission on those transactions.

Epic was not satisfied. The company accused Apple of ignoring the court’s orders. This led to another round of hearings. In April 2025, the same judge found Apple in civil contempt. The court then banned Apple from collecting any commission on payments made through external links.

After this major win, Epic was preparing to bring Fortnite back to the iPhone App Store in the US. The company was also planning to launch the Epic Games Store for iOS users in the European Union, thanks to new EU regulations that allow third-party app stores.

But Apple’s latest move has now blocked both of those plans. Fortnite remains unavailable on iPhones and iPads globally, even though the game is still active on other platforms like Android, PC, and gaming consoles.

The situation could change if Apple allows the Fortnite submission to go through. Until then, iOS users will have to wait. The global iOS block has disappointed millions of fans, reigniting debate over Apple’s control of its ecosystem. More updates are expected in the coming weeks.