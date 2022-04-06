Epic’s Unreal Engine 5 to take you to the gaming’s Metaverse

Unreal Engine, a 3D software creation platform, has been used to power some of the most popular video games, like Fortnite and Valorant, as well as television shows like The Mandalorian and even Porsche engineering. Epic Games announced the public release of Unreal Engine 5, the engine’s first substantial update in eight years.

At its online event, Epic unveiled Unreal Engine 5, a set of software tools that are expected to boost the performance of already strong games on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Also included are PC games, virtual reality games, and most likely a slew of other metaverse, filmmaking, and design tools.

Epic CTO Kim Libreri stated, “It’s very good that we can experiment with the user experience flows well before anyone else does.” “In fact, it’s quite helpful to our clients because it eliminates the need for them to go through that.” We don’t end up placing haphazard workflows in front of everyone. From that standpoint, it’s fantastic, especially with something as massive as the Matrix demo and Fortnite.”

Unreal Engine is the second most popular video game engine, behind Unity, and is noted for its rich feature set and high visual quality. Unreal Engine 5 adds to these qualities by allowing users to create hyper-intricate 3D graphics, face realism, and large-scale worlds. According to Kim Libreri, CTO at Epic Games, the show’s premiere opens the door for Disney to produce a live Mandalorian video game that appears nearly as lifelike as the show.