Ericsson and du partner with Pure Harvest Smart Farms to collaborate on 5G solutions for farms Ericsson’s 5G solutions will protect the local ecosystem, improve crop yields, and increase the quality of the produce

Ericsson has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), and Pure Harvest Smart Farms to deploy innovative 5G smart farming solutions across agricultural sites in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The 5G solutions deployed will leverage operations across existing devices used in Pure Harvest farms, such as sensors, drones, and robotics, and increase the efficiency of their processes. The MoU was finalized during the 41st edition of GITEX Technology Week in Dubai.

The objective of the MoU to deploy innovation 5G smart farming solutions supports the UAE Sustainability Agenda to enable access to adequate and affordable food, sustainable economic growth, healthy ecosystems, and increased resource efficiency.

5G and Internet of Things (IoT) use cases for enterprises are growing in the Middle East region, specifically in the UAE. The ultra-low latency, super-fast speeds, and high throughput of 5G technology unlock a world of real-time service opportunities for smart agriculture. 5G enhances the use of autonomous vehicles such as drones for intelligent pest and weed control. Furthermore, connected devices, powered by 5G, make it possible to gather huge quantities of data that can be used to optimize processes, increase understanding of agricultural variables – including humidity, local rainfall, and temperature variations – and ensure improved crop yields and increased quality of the produce.

Sky Kurtz, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Pure Harvest Smart Farms says: “We are delighted to work alongside Ericsson and Du to utilize 5G solutions across the farms in Al Ain. As a company focused on world-leading controlled-environment agriculture (CEA) technologies, our aim is to embrace innovation to tackle global and regional challenges such as food security, water conservation, economic diversification, and can contribute to a more sustainable future. This partnership is part of an overall effort by Pure Harvest to build enhanced tech capabilities to expand our operating model further towards the most innovative solutions enabling CEA globally. In addition to this partnership, we are running several R&D projects as well as establishing an internal research and development team.Working with partners like Ericsson and Du and utilizing 5G highlights the importance of innovation and collaboration in solving real-world challenges.”

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, says: “As a leading national company that facilitates the provision of 5G technology and supports the UAE’s sustainability agenda, du is proud to be collaborating alongside Pure Harvest and Ericsson as we deliver highly capable and valuable 5G smart farming solutions. With the technology evolution firmly accelerating, industries and companies within now require sustainable solutions backed by the latest tech advancements to ensure they continue making valuable economic and community contributions in the years and decades ahead. This is something with direct implications for the UAE’s agriculture sector, and we look forward to helping introduce sustainable 5G-based solutions that become prominent use cases by delivering newfound efficiency, streamlining operations, and facilitating growth.”

Fadi Pharaon, President of Ericsson Middle East and Africa says: “The farming industry is ready to undergo its digital transformation journey as farmers realize the importance of digital technology such as sensors, drones, and robotics to increase the efficiency of their processes. Collaboration brings the reality of IoT to real life, and we look forward to our collaboration with Du and Pure Harvest Smart Farms to create a positive digital transformation ecosystem for agriculture in line with the UAE Sustainability Agenda.”