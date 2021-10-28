Ericsson launches Time-Critical Communication for real-time 5G experiences

Ericsson is enhancing its 5G capabilities with the launch of an end-to-end solution that will guarantee the consistent low latency and high reliability demanded by time-critical applications and services for consumers, enterprises, and public sector.

Ericsson is enabling Time-Critical Communication through its new Critical IoT product – easily deployable as a software upgrade on public and private 5G networks, in wide and local areas, on any 5G frequency band. Having deployed 5G networks globally with successful rollouts of enhanced mobile broadband and Fixed Wireless Access services, the new solution will allow communications service providers to further enhance experiences in real-time media use cases like cloud gaming and AR/VR, and unlock possibilities in remote control, mobility automation, and industrial control.

Apart from the estimated 2.5 billion mobile gamers across the world who will enjoy lag-free gaming experience, the new solution will thrill all 5G users looking for immersive XR experiences. It will also benefit enterprises, industries, and public agencies where production processes or mission-critical services depend heavily on high-performance reliable connectivity.

Per Narvinger, Head of Product Area Networks, says: “Ericsson continues to introduce innovative 5G solutions that fuel the global uptake of 5G. Now we are taking 5G to the next level with Time-Critical Communication, a solution that will give our customers the tools to expand their offerings for the consumer, enterprise, and public sectors and further monetize 5G effectively.”

Ericsson’s Time-Critical Communication is a software toolbox for resolving lags and interruptions in mobile networks. It combines the 3GPP-specified ultra-reliable, low latency communication (URLLC) standard with Ericsson innovations to mitigate major causes of latency. Built on Ericsson’s expertise in Radio Access Network, Transport, 5G Core, Service Management & Orchestration, BSS, and support services, this software product delivers consistent low latency (50ms to 1ms) end to-end at specified guarantee levels (99.9 percent to 99.999 percent) – enabling time-critical use cases at scale.

Many emerging use cases are time-critical in nature, demanding the guarantee of consistent low latency and highly reliable performance, currently not possible in today’s 4G and 5G networks. The new solution is designed to address that need and deliver on the full promise of 5G.