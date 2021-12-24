Ericsson Pakistan and the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications held a meeting yesterday to discuss digitalization, skill development and training for engineers in line with the vision of Digital Pakistan. Ericsson Pakistan showed keen interest to deploy advanced networks as well as scaling up the Near Shore Centre to create job opportunities for engineers in Pakistan.

Ericsson Pakistan & MoiTT Hold a Meeting to Discuss Digitalization & Skill Development

Syed Amin Ul Haque, Federal Minister for IT and Telecom, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications, says:

Strong measures are underway for connectivity in urban and rural areas of the country. Pakistan is the mega-market of technology and there is great potential in our youth. We are committed to supporting Ericsson Pakistan in achieving the digital objectives as per the vision of Digital Pakistan.

Ekow Nelson, Chairperson of Ericsson Pakistan at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says:

Ericsson is committed to expansion and diversification to bring investment and the best technology to Pakistan in line with the vision of Digital Pakistan. The successful meeting with the Ministry is promising and we are looking forward to the future of technological advancement in the country.

Present at the meeting, Secretary of IT & Telecom discussed the regulatory and financial business models and policies for ease of conducting business. Also present at the meeting was Member Telecom who briefed about the investment areas of technological advancement and the telecoms ecosystem in Pakistan.

Check out? Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication Launches Pakistan’s First Free Studio for Digital Media