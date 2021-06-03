Esports Players League known as ESPL is one of the biggest sports companies in the world, collaborated with REDtone Digital Services (RDS) to arrange an esports tournament in Pakistan. They will officially introduce big title games in Pakistan and arrange tournaments of games like PUBG Mobile, Valorant, Mobile Legend, etc.

The entry of one of the internationally most well-established sporting companies like ESPL and a huge sponsorship concern of local and foreign brands is a historic event for the Pakistani market. Through RDS, the government will make a contribution to digitizing Pakistan and establish the nation as a viable candidate for worldwide e-gaming competitions.

ESPL Collaborated With RDS to Bring Esports Tournament to Pakistan

As a first step, ESPL and RDS will organize a number of events within the year in major cities of Pakistan. Pakistanis players will have the opportunity to participate in these first-come, first-serve tournaments, the chance to play against worldwide competitors, and win cash prizes.

“ESPL and REDtone Digital Services agreement is a tremendous step forward in our efforts to develop the ESPL network worldwide. Pakistan has immense potential to create world champions. The government’s decision to legitimize esports to have the same status as traditional sports is important for the country’s future. With RDS as our partner, ESPL’s experience in Pakistan will properly connect gamers in Pakistan and deliver them numerous new thrilling tournaments and establish a basis of future world champions.” ESPL co-founder, Mr. Michael Broda remarked.

The aim of the ESPL is to support and development of esports worldwide. This may be done by organizing large events, which will give a chance to esportsmen to express their passion. ESPL and RDS have created espl.gg/Pakistan portal to host competitions of several popular games.

These tournaments will contribute to this industry’s growth and allow local players to win cash awards and compete in international events. Gamers may now register and be notified about upcoming tournaments on the Pakistan Esports Players League website at espl.gg/Pakistan.

