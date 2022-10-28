Ceng “Order” Zehai of PUBG Mobile has been nominated for the Esports Mobile Player of the Year award for 2022. Today, the Esports Awards announced this year’s candidates for Pro and On-Air Talent, which includes mobile gamers, PC players, coaches, and esports organizations. In addition to Order, six other mobile gaming players have been nominated for this award. Fans may vote for their favorite player on the Esports Awards’ official website. On December 13, the winners of the 2022 Esports Awards will be announced.

Esports Mobile Nominates Ceng Order Zehai for Player of the Year Award

Players from PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, and Wild Rift are among the 2022 finalists for Esports Mobile Player of the Year.

Ceng “Order” Zehai (PUBG Mobile)

Luan “Lost” Souza (Free Fire)

AN “LONG” Xulong (Wild Rift)

Tarek Mohamed “Mohamed Light” (Clash Royale)

Cauan “Cauan7” De Silva (Free Fire)

Sitetampo (Brawl Stars) (Brawl Stars)

Eman “Emann” Sangco (Mobile Legends: Bang Bang)

Order, a veteran Chinese superstar, is likely one of the world’s top PUBG Mobile gamers. Over the past three years, he has amassed an enormous fan base by demonstrating his extraordinary gaming talents. The two-time global champion plays for Nova Esports, which is regarded as one of the world’s leading mobile esports companies. He was the most valuable player of the 2021 PMGC Finals, the largest PUBG Mobile competition yet. Additionally, he was named MVP of the PEL 2021 Season 2 League and the PEL 2022 Spring League.

Zhu ” Paraboy” Bocheng, his cherished comrade and PUBG Mobile gamer, won the Esports Mobile Player Award 2021. Paraboy and Order’s esports careers have yielded several important championships, which have contributed to their immense rise in fame. Also nominated for the Esports Organization of the Year award is Nova Esports. The team is preparing to play in the next PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2022, which begins on November 10.

Outside of Order, Free Fire LOUD Esports’ Brazilian talents Lost and Cauan7 are also among the finals. Wildrift pro Long of Nova Esports and Brawl stars pro Sitetampo of Zeta Division have been nominated for their championship accomplishments. Long won the Icons Global Championship Most Valuable Player award and helped Nova win the world championship. In addition, Mohamed Light, a well-known Clash Royale player, and the current global champion, has been nominated for the prize once more.

