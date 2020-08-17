Esra Bilgic aka Halima Sultan of Ertugrul Appears in Jazz Weekly Max Offer TVC

We all know that Esra Bilgic, the leading actress of a Famous Turkish Drama, has become the ambassador of Jazz. The actress has already appeared in some videos by Jazz wishing the Eid and Independence Day to all Pakistani nation. Esra Bilgic aka Halima Sultan of Ertugrul has now Appeared in Jazz Weekly Max Offer TVC. The offer itself is not new which is a bit disappointing. However, the company decided to cast the actress in the new TVC of the old package.

As the actress is Turkish and does not know the Urdu language, the TVC is not in her voice. The actress is only showing how the users can use the incentives the package offers them.

You can check the VC by Clicking Here

Offered Incentives:

30 GB ​DATA [10 GBs + 10 GBs (2 AM – 2 PM) + 10 GBs YouTube]

6000 Jazz Mins

60 Other Network Mins

6000 SMS

Price:

You can subscribe to this offer in just Rs. 299 incl. tax

How to Subscribe the Offer:

To subscribe to this offer simply dial *506#

Terms and Conditions: