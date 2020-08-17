Esra Bilgic aka Halima Sultan of Ertugrul Appears in Jazz Weekly Max Offer TVC
We all know that Esra Bilgic, the leading actress of a Famous Turkish Drama, has become the ambassador of Jazz. The actress has already appeared in some videos by Jazz wishing the Eid and Independence Day to all Pakistani nation. Esra Bilgic aka Halima Sultan of Ertugrul has now Appeared in Jazz Weekly Max Offer TVC. The offer itself is not new which is a bit disappointing. However, the company decided to cast the actress in the new TVC of the old package.
Esra Bilgic aka Halima Sultan of Ertugrul Appears in Jazz Weekly Max Offer TVC
As the actress is Turkish and does not know the Urdu language, the TVC is not in her voice. The actress is only showing how the users can use the incentives the package offers them.
You can check the VC by Clicking Here
Offered Incentives:
- 30 GB DATA [10 GBs + 10 GBs (2 AM – 2 PM) + 10 GBs YouTube]
- 6000 Jazz Mins
- 60 Other Network Mins
- 6000 SMS
Price:
- You can subscribe to this offer in just Rs. 299 incl. tax
How to Subscribe the Offer:
- To subscribe to this offer simply dial *506#
Terms and Conditions:
- Upon dialing *506#, customer will subscribe to Weekly Super Max Offer for exactly 7 calendar days.
- This bundle is non-recursive and customers will have to dial *506# again to avail the bundle more than once.
- All free Jazz & Other network minutes/SMS/Data will be posted at the time of subscription and will expire at 23:59 hours of the 7th calendar day.
- Free Jazz & other network minutes and SMS will be usable 24 hours a day (no time limit).
- Total 30 GB data will be posted of which 10 GB data will be usable during 2am-2pm and 10 GB will be usable only on YouTube.
- Remaining 10 GB incentive will be usable for 24 Hrs.
- Users can consume data incentive in 2G/3G/4G networks areas.
- Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc.
- Overage of Rs.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundle.