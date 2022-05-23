As soon as the government announced the first electric vehicle policy in the country, many companies started showing interest in constructing electric vehicle (EV) plants in the country. Now, a Chinese corporation, Gauss Auto Group, has announced to establish an EV plant in Pakistan’s special economic zone near Port Qasim in Karachi.

A Chinese Company to Establish EV Plant in Karachi

The development comes after a delegation led by Mr Chen Feng, CEO of Gauss Auto Group and CEO of AKD Group Holding, Mr Nasir Rizwan visited the Board of Investment (BOI). They also held a detailed meeting with the Federal Minister Board of Investment Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Secretary BOI Ms Fareena Mazhar.

See Also: Electric vehicles soon to be used in this sector of Pakistan

A Joint Venture (JV) with AKD Group Holdings (Pvt.) limited, the Chinese company decided to set up the plant in Karachi on around 1000 acres of land.

The delegation also discussed some of its plans of exporting the locally manufactured EVs from Pakistan to other countries. The company also praised the BOI leadership of the variants of the vehicles they are already producing.

On the other hand, the secretary BOI briefed the delegation about Pakistan’s recently launched Electric Vehicle policy. Also, how this policy will provide benefits to existing and new manufacturers.

BOI leadership encouraged Gauss Auto Group to invest in the auto sector of Pakistan. It also promised to provide the maximum support and facilitation to the company.

It is worth mentioning here that registered in Silicon Valley, California, Gauss Auto operates in Shanghai, China. Moreover, the company also focuses on the innovation and development of automobiles and the integration of resources. Setting up its EV plant in the country will surely help out the country in decreasing the price hike.

Check Also: ezBike Pakistan’s First Electric Mobility To Commence