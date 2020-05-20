Etisalat CEO Al Abdooli Resigns; Dowidar Appointed as Acting Chief

The United Arab Emirate’s biggest telecom operator Etisalat announced that its CEO, Saleh Al Abdooli, has resigned from the company due to some personal reasons. The Board of Directors accepted Abdooli’s resignation and appointed Hatem Dowidar as acting CEO for the group. So, currently, Dowidar is the Cheif Executive Officer for international operations at Etisalat.

Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Chairman of Etisalat Group, and the members of the board directors tributed Al Abdooli for the efforts he made and the endeavours achieved for Etisalat Group during his tenure as Group CEO and his 28 years long service to the company.

On the other hand, Hatem Dowidar joined Etisalat Group on September 15 as a chief operating officer and was appointed as CEO for international operations in 2016. Before this, Dowidar was chairman of Vodafone Egypt and group chief of staff for Vodafone Group. He initially started working for Vodafone Egypt in its early start-up operation in 1999 as the chief marketing officer. Afterwards, He became the CEO of Vodafone Egypt for five years. Dowidar acts on the Boards of Maroc Telecom, PTCL, Ufone and Etisalat Misr. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in communications and electronics engineering from Cairo University and an MBA from the American University in Cairo.

Etisalat Group reported that a net profit of Dh2.2 billion resulting in a net profit margin of 17 per cent and announced that its board had approved dividend payout of 25 fils per each share.

The etisalat group’s first-quarter consolidated revenues rose 1% to Dh13.1 billion as its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization reached Dh6.7 billion, up 1.5 per cent. The group’s gross subscriber base reached 150 million, representing a year over year increase of 5%. In the UAE, Etisalat subscriber base grew to 12.7 million in the quarter.

