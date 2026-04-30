Etisalat May Be Walking Away From PTCL, And the Timing Could Not Be More Complicated

In a development that could reshape Pakistan’s entire telecom landscape, Dawn has reported that Etisalat, the UAE-based telecom giant that rebranded to e& and holds 26 percent of PTCL along with its management control, is reviewing its exposure to Pakistan’s telecom sector as part of a broader global portfolio reassessment.

The report, based on background discussions with sources in Pakistan’s diplomatic and financial sectors, describes the review as still at a “preliminary assessment stage” with no final decision taken. PTCL, in response to a query, said it was “not aware about shareholders’ plan of any change at this stage”.

But the fact that this conversation is happening at all, and happening now, raises questions that go well beyond a routine investor review. PTCL just posted its first net profit in over four years last week. A commercial 5G launch is confirmed for May 2026. The Telenor-Ufone merger is creating Pakistan’s second-largest mobile operator. By almost every metric, PTCL is entering its strongest period in a decade.

So why is Etisalat looking at the exit?

The Dawn report is careful in its framing, and that carefulness is itself informative. It does not say Etisalat is leaving. It says Etisalat is reviewing.

According to the report, the review is driven by three converging factors: global macroeconomic uncertainty, regional geopolitical tensions, and evolving capital allocation strategies among sovereign-linked Gulf investors. Crucially, sources insist the review is not Pakistan-specific; it is part of a wider reassessment of foreign asset exposure across multiple jurisdictions.

“This is part of a wider internal review being undertaken by Gulf investors across multiple jurisdictions. It is not specific to Pakistan, nor is it indicative of any immediate divestment decision,” a source told the news outlet.

The $800 Million Dispute That Never Went Away

To understand this moment properly, you have to go back to 2005.

Etisalat acquired 26 percent of PTCL, along with management control of what was then a state monopoly, for a headline price of $2.6 billion. It was one of Pakistan’s most significant privatisation transactions and was held up as a model for foreign direct investment into the country’s state-owned sector.

But the transaction never fully closed. Etisalat paid $1.8 billion and then stopped. The remaining $800 million has been withheld for over two decades, with Etisalat citing the Pakistani government’s failure to transfer all PTCL properties to the privatised entity as the basis for non-payment. More than 100 properties remain non-transferred, and repeated negotiations over their valuation and the settlement of other dues have failed to produce an agreement.

For 20 years, this dispute has simmered beneath the surface of the PTCL-Etisalat relationship, never formally resolved, never formally abandoned. It is not a neutral backdrop to the current review. It is context that makes Etisalat’s potential exit considerably more fraught than a standard investor reassessment.

The UAE’s Bigger Shift and Why It Matters Here

Etisalat’s Pakistan review is happening at the same time as the UAE is undergoing a broader strategic repositioning of its global commitments.

Most visibly, Abu Dhabi recently announced its exit from OPEC and OPEC+, a decision that sent a clear signal that the UAE is reassessing its role in multilateral frameworks and prioritising strategic autonomy over inherited institutional commitments. Senior Emirati official Anwar Gargash articulated this directly at a conference this week: “Strategic autonomy remains the UAE’s enduring choice.”

That framing, strategic autonomy, is a significant phrase. It signals that the UAE is not making reactive decisions based on any single country or relationship. It is making proactive, portfolio-level choices about where its capital and institutional commitments are best deployed in a world of increasing geopolitical complexity.

For Pakistan, the uncomfortable implication is that it may simply not rank highly enough in the UAE’s recalibrated global priorities, not because the relationship has soured, but because other opportunities offer better risk-adjusted returns.

The Financial Backdrop: Pakistan Repaid, Saudi Arabia Stepped In

The timing of this review intersects with another significant financial development. Pakistan recently repaid approximately $3.5 billion to the UAE, deposits that had been rolled over for years to shore up Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves under successive IMF programmes.

Almost simultaneously, Saudi Arabia increased its safe deposits in Pakistan by $3 billion to $8 billion, stepping into the financing gap that the UAE’s reduced exposure creates. The IMF’s executive board is also scheduled to meet on May 8 to clear a $1.21 billion tranche for Pakistan.

The financial architecture around Pakistan is shifting, with the UAE stepping back and Saudi Arabia stepping forward. If Etisalat’s potential PTCL exit is viewed through this same lens, it fits a coherent pattern: the UAE is reducing its Pakistan exposure across multiple instruments simultaneously, while the Gulf’s centre of gravity for Pakistan investment shifts toward Riyadh.

PTCL’s Ownership Structure, What Is Actually at Stake

Understanding what Etisalat’s potential exit would mean requires clarity on what it actually controls.

Etisalat holds 26 percent of PTCL shares and critical management control. The Pakistani government and its entities hold approximately 62 percent of PTCL. The remaining 12 percent is held by private investors through the PSX.

This means Etisalat’s stake is not majority ownership; it is a minority financial position combined with operational control. That distinction matters enormously. If Etisalat exits, it is not just selling shares. It is relinquishing the management of one of Pakistan’s most strategically important companies, a company that now controls Ufone, is merging with Telenor Pakistan, operates a nationwide fixed broadband network, and is weeks away from launching 5G.

The government, as the majority shareholder, would need to either assume management control itself or find a credible new strategic partner capable of running an increasingly complex multi-service telecom group.

PTCL Ownership Breakdown

Shareholder Stake Control Government of Pakistan + entities ~62% Majority ownership, minority control Etisalat (e&) 26% Minority ownership, management control Private investors (PSX) 12% No operational role

Who Could Replace Etisalat?

If Etisalat does exit, Pakistan’s Finance Division has already signalled where it is looking. A senior official told Dawn that “strategic interest from Saudi and Qatari investors provided a viable alternative pathway”.

That is not a throwaway comment. It reflects active contingency planning; the government is already thinking about who takes the 26 percent stake and management control if Etisalat walks away. Saudi Telecom Company (STC) and Qatar’s Ooredoo are the two names most commonly cited in regional telecom investment conversations of this nature. Both have established presence in emerging market telecom operations and the financial capacity to absorb a transaction of this scale.

However, replacing a 20-year incumbent operator with management control is not a simple transaction. A new strategic partner would need to be onboarded into a company simultaneously managing a major merger, a 5G launch, and a return to profitability, all while Pakistan’s broader economic situation remains under IMF programme conditions.

The Extraordinary Irony of the Timing

Set aside the geopolitics and the financial architecture for a moment, and consider the timing in purely corporate terms.

PTCL posted its first profit in four years just last week, a Rs3.1 billion net profit in Q1 2026, against a Rs4 billion loss in Q1 2025. Revenue grew 58 percent. Operating profit surged 564 percent. The Telenor acquisition is delivering exactly the financial scale that justified it. The 5G launch is confirmed for May. The merger creating Pakistan’s second-largest mobile operator is in its final legal stages.

By every conventional measure, this is the moment a long-term strategic investor would be doubling down, not reviewing its exit. The fact that Etisalat is conducting this review precisely when PTCL’s outlook is at its brightest in years suggests the drivers are not primarily about PTCL’s performance at all.

This is about Etisalat’s global portfolio strategy. Pakistan just happens to be caught in that recalibration.

What This Means for Pakistan’s Telecom Sector

If Etisalat’s review leads to an actual exit, a significant if, given the preliminary stage of the assessment, the consequences for Pakistan’s telecom sector would be substantial.

Management continuity at PTCL would need to be ensured through a potentially disruptive ownership transition. The unresolved $800 million dispute would become an immediate legal and financial flashpoint. The 5G rollout, which depends on stable leadership and capital allocation decisions, would face uncertainty. And the Telenor-Ufone merger, already a complex legal and operational process, would be navigated by a company simultaneously managing a change of strategic ownership.

None of these challenges are insurmountable. But none of them are trivial either.

For now, PTCL says it is unaware of any change in shareholders’ plans. Etisalat has not responded. The Pakistani government is signalling calm and citing alternative investor interest. The official line from all parties is that nothing has been decided.

That may be true. But the conversation is happening. And in Pakistan’s telecom sector, which is in the middle of its most consequential structural transformation in decades, even a preliminary conversation about Etisalat’s future has consequences that extend well beyond a single investor’s portfolio review.

The question is no longer just whether Etisalat stays. It is who steps in if it does not and whether Pakistan’s telecom sector can sustain its momentum through the uncertainty of finding out.